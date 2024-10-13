Examining how Sharks played winning hockey in loss to Ducks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Ryan Warsofsky wanted to bottle up what the San Jose Sharks did in the second period of their 5-4 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

The Sharks outshot the visitors 17-8 and outscored them 2-0 in the middle frame but sang the blues otherwise, St. Louis outshooting San Jose 32-12 elsewhere.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

And the Sharks did bottle up the best of Thursday’s performance on Saturday, in a 2-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at SAP Center.

Under the hood, the Sharks played an excellent 5-on-5 game. Per Natural Stat Trick, San Jose outchanced St. Louis at high-danger 13-5 — that 72.2 percent share would’ve been the Sharks’ third-best 5-on-5 performance last year. San Jose played just 18 games last year where they outchanced the opposition 5-on-5 at high-danger.

The forecheck set the table for the Sharks to be better in every zone Saturday.