Avalanche, Oilers and Bruins lead way-too-early 2024 Stanley Cup odds

Las Vegas is all about beating the odds – just look at the city’s hockey team.

The Golden Knights made the ascent from NHL expansion franchise in 2017 to Stanley Cup champions in 2023. They secured their first championship with a Game 5 beatdown over the Florida Panthers in the Cup Final Tuesday night.

While the Golden Knights were celebrating on home ice, oddsmakers elsewhere in Sin City were determining the favorites for the 2024 Stanley Cup title.

Who will be the next team to win it all? Here is what the oddsmakers have to say:

Which team is the favorite to win the 2024 Stanley Cup?

The Colorado Avalanche are listed as co-favorites to win the 2024 Stanley Cup at +800, according to BetMGM. The Avalanche lifted the Stanley Cup in 2022, but their 2023 playoff run ended in a first-round defeat against the Seattle Kraken.

The Edmonton Oilers have the next-best odds at +900. They are followed by the Boston Bruins (+1000), Toronto Maple Leafs (+1200) and Carolina Hurricanes (+1200).

The two teams from the 2023 Stanley Cup Final are further down the list for 2024 title odds. The Golden Knights are tied with the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils for the sixth-best odds at +1400, while the Panthers have the 11th-best odds at +1800.

Which team has the worst odds to win the 2024 Stanley Cup?

Two teams are considered the biggest longshots to win it all in 2024. The Montreal Canadiens and Anaheim Ducks have +25000 odds, the worst figure in the league.

The San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers and Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks have the next-worst odds at +15000.

Full 2024 Stanley Cup odds

Here are the 2024 Stanley Cup odds for all 32 teams: