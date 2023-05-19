Which 49ers starting positions could be up for grabs in 2023?

The 49ers have a star-powered roster on both sides of the ball, but there are still a few positions that could have new names competing for time on the field.

With much of the roster set, barring injuries, the chances of new players or rookies making the final 53-man roster will be a challenge. Still, there are a few position battles to look out for as the team works through organized team activities (OTAs), mandatory minicamp and training camp.

Here is a look at the positions where there could be some change.

Third wide receiver:

The obvious starters are Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings who have earned the right to be on the field when coach Kyle Shanahan’s play calls for three wide receivers. The Tennessee wideout was on the field for 489 offensive snaps in 2022, or 47 percent.

Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray round out the group along with rookie Ronnie Bell, and all three will be vying for time on the field as the offseason unfolds. Who will get the lion’s share of the snaps, after the top three get their reps on the field, remains to be seen.

Right tackle:

During free agency, Mike McGlinchey signed a substantial contract with the Denver Broncos which means there will be a new face at right tackle for the 49ers for the first time in five seasons. Colton McKivitz, who has been with the team since being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft is the front runner of who will step in.

While there are a few other offensive linemen who will compete for the spot during the off-season, the West Virginia tackle appears a step ahead of both Jaylon Moore and free agent acquisition Matt Pryor.

Nickelback:

During free agency the talented and versatile defensive back Jimmie Ward signed with the Houston Texans, leaving a void on the defense. The 49ers have a few candidates that are up for the job including second-year defender Sam Womack.

The club signed free agent defensive back Isaiah Oliver to the club upon the recommendation of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and he will be competing with both Womack and fifth-round pick Darrell Luter who is known for his physicality.

“Oliver is someone that I had the opportunity to go against being in that division,” Wilks said. “We wanted to make sure that we sort of got the best nickel in free agency and that’s what we went out and did, so I’m excited about Oliver. He’s long, he’s physical, can tackle, can cover, he’s going to be a good blitzer for us, everything that we do within this defense.”

Weakside linebacker:

Standout linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair signed a lucrative contract with the Tennessee Titans leaving an opening for the third linebacker spot on the defense. Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw are locked in as the starting every-down pair but when the defensive calls for three linebackers, there will be a competition for the third spot.

The club has Oren Burks and Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles, who both have experience in the defensive scheme. The 49ers also used their sixth-round pick to draft TCU linebacker Dee Winters who will compete for the role.

“I think Fred Warner is probably one of the top linebackers in the league and that’s definitely somebody I look up to,” Winters said after the draft. “I’m definitely excited to get to work with him and kind of follow in his footsteps. I’ve been a little familiar with the scheme. I met with San Francisco quite a bit throughout this process.”

Defensive end:

The 49ers added Jayvon Hargrave to play alongside Nick Bosa, but who plays on the opposite end of the line is uncertain. Samson Ebukam (Indianapolis Colts), Charles Omenihu (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jordan Willis (Las Vegas Raiders) all signed with other teams during free agency.

Wilks will be looking for Drake Jackson to make huge steps in his second season after spending the offseason at the team facility working out and adding weight to his frame. Free agent signee Clelin Ferrell will also be competing for time on the field after appearing in 58 games — 30 as a starter for the Raiders.

Kerry Hyder is another familiar face who had 14 starts with the club in 2020 and one in 16 appearances during the 2022 season. The veteran lineman has a close relationship with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek from their time together when both were with the Detroit Lions.

The club also used their No. 173 overall pick (fifth round) to draft Robert Beal. The Georgia lineman has the speed and strength to set the edge which could earn him playing time with a solid performance during camp.

Free safety:

Tashaun Gipson signed a one-year deal with the club after debating retirement following the 2022 season. The veteran reunites with Talanoa Hufanga after a solid season together on the field.

The club took measures, looking ahead to their future in the 2023 NFL Draft, moving up to the No. 87 overall pick to select Penn State's Ji'Ayir Brown.

The rookie safety will learn from both veterans along with Wilks, who stood on the table for the defender prior to the draft. Brown could vy for a starting role if he can prove to be an upgrade from Gipson, but more likely the veteran will retain his starting role at least at the beginning of the season.

“He just started growing on me,” Wilks said of Brown. “The conversation that we’re having, his dedication to the game, he’s mature, he sees it with a different lens and I said, this guy right here can be the future for us, so I was excited about it and I’m glad we got him.”

