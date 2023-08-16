Shanahan responds to Lance criticism with matter-of-fact answer

SANTA CLARA — Even while Trey Lance competes for the 49ers’ backup quarterback job, he might be under the microscope more than just about any player in the NFL.

The commentary regarding Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, reached new levels after his underwhelming performance in the 49ers’ 34-7 preseason-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It just goes with the territory,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of the criticism Lance has received in recent days.

“It goes with it for quarterbacks. It goes with it for anybody who’s a high draft pick but especially a quarterback.”

Lance completed 10 of 15 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown. Those stats were not necessarily indicative of Lance's overall performance.

He was sacked four times. Also, he would have thrown multiple interceptions if Raiders defenders held onto his passes. His touchdown pass to tight end Ross Dwelley first bounced off the hands of a Raiders defensive back.

Lance and Sam Darnold are in competition for the backup job behind Brock Purdy. Both entered the NFL as No. 3 overall picks, while Purdy was the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance is lacking game experience, and it showed in the preseason opener.

Lance looked like a better player in the first three weeks of training camp than he was a year ago. He has tightened up his mechanics and appears to be throwing the ball more accurately.

But Lance appeared indecisive against the Raiders in his first game snaps after his second NFL season was cut short in Week 2 due to a fractured lower leg.

Because Lance is now competing to be the backup after opening last season as the starter — and things have not gone smoothly — he is the subject of a lot of national scrutiny.

Shanahan was asked how Lance is handling this new pressure.

“Trey is extremely smart and very socially aware,” Shanahan said. “He knows how the world works. So he does his best, which I think he does a damn good job of, of trying to block that out and focus on getting better, and I think that’s what he’s done so far.”

