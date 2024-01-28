Kelce breaks Rice's all-time NFL playoff receptions record vs. Ravens

Jerry Rice no longer stands alone with an incredible playoff feat.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce broke the 49ers legend's all-time record for most playoff receptions in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kelce's seventh reception of the day gave him 152 career postseason catches, surpassing Rice's previous record of 151.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The All-Pro tight end had three catches on Kansas City's opening drive, which culminated in Kelce's 19-yard touchdown reception. He finished the first half with nine receptions for 96 yards.

OH MY GOODNESS TRAVIS KELCE pic.twitter.com/b8W7hs0ih4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

Entering Sunday's contest, Kelce caught 145 passes in the playoffs in his career.

Rice's Hall of Fame career put him at a level that at the time seemed impossible to compete with. Often regarded as the GOAT, he had the longest-tenured career among any receiver in NFL history.

After breaking one record, Kelce also is second only to Rice in postseason receiving yards (1,694) and postseason receiving touchdowns (18).

Rice had 2,245 yards and 22 touchdowns in the playoffs in his career. Kelce won’t break the yardage record and probably won’t break the touchdowns record this postseason, but as he's proven, nothing's off limits with him, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and this Chiefs squad.

Kansas City certainly has bigger goals this postseason, but a historic feat nonetheless for Kelce.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast