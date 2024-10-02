49ers sign undrafted rookie WR Owens to practice squad, per agent

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The 49ers on Wednesday signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Terique Owens to a spot on their 16-member practice squad, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo first reported, citing Owens' agency, Disruptive Sports.

Owens is the son of Terrell Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who began his NFL career with the 49ers.

Terique Owens originally signed with the 49ers after the draft. Prior to that, he took part in the 49ers’ local pro day and showed enough ability for the organization to give him a chance.

Owens sustained a fractured right hand during training camp and ultimately was released. He has been healthy for a couple weeks, and the 49ers re-signed him to continue his development.

The younger Owens is relatively inexperienced and is continuing to learn the game.

After one season at Contra Costa College, he transferred to Florida Atlantic before moving on to Missouri State. In his final season, he caught 28 passes for 528 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Terique Owens posted strong numbers during the pre-draft process. He measured at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and posted a time of 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash with a vertical of 38.5 inches and a broad jump of 10-4.

“He’s a late bloomer,” Terrell Owens told NBC Sports Bay Area before the draft. “Obviously, he has the physical attributes for a receiver. For him, it’s all about reps; it’s all about experience. I think once he gets on a roster, that’s where he’ll be able to improve and enhance his skillset. He just needs to get his foot in the door. After that, it’s up to him.”

