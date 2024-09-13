Report: 49ers eyed Meyers trade with Raiders before Aiyuk deal

The 49ers worked through contingency plans in the event they were unable to come to an agreement with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

San Francisco reportedly inquired with the Denver Broncos about a trade for receiver Courtland Sutton but was rebuffed before Aiyuk eventually agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract that ended his hold-in.

However, Sutton wasn't the only receiver the 49ers checked in on.

San Francisco also had interest in acquiring Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported in a column on Thursday, citing sources.

"I’ve since learned from sources inside and outside the building that the 49ers contacted numerous other teams in attempts to land a replacement for Aiyuk, sometimes exploring transactions with far lower marquee value," Silver wrote.

"For example, the Raiders, who are believed to be receptive to stockpiling picks in anticipation of positioning themselves to draft a quarterback next spring, were approached about dealing starting receiver Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders rebuffed San Francisco’s overtures for the sixth-year veteran, who caught 71 passes for 807 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023."

Meyers is a serviceable receiver but certainly is a tier below Aiyuk. Fortunately for the 49ers, they don't have to worry about finding a replacement for their star pass-catcher.

After a slow start to the 2024 NFL season in Week 1 against the New York Jets, Aiyuk looks to get back on track against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

