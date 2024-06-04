CMC, 49ers agree to reported two-year, $38M contract extension

Christian McCaffrey will remain with the 49ers for at least the next few seasons

The superstar running back and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year award recipient agreed to a two-year contract extension with San Francisco, a source confirmed NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio first reported the agreement was for two years and $38 million.

Source confirms that the 49ers have signed RB Christian McCaffrey to a two-year extension through the 2027 season. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) June 4, 2024

McCaffrey originally was under contract with the 49ers through the 2025 NFL season, and now his extension will keep him in the Red and Gold through the 2027 season while making him the league's highest-paid running back at an average annual value of $19 million per season.

