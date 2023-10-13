49ers injury report: Greenlaw, Mitchell questionable vs. Browns

Two days after missing practice in what was described as a day of rest and "not injury-related," 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw landed on the team's official injury report for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The fifth-year pro is listed as questionable for the Week 6 road game with a hamstring injury. Greenlaw was held out of practice Thursday, and he was a limited participant on Friday.

Backup running back Elijah Mitchell, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury, also is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Mitchell returned to the practice field Thursday for the first time since sustaining the injury.

Elijah Mitchell back at practice 💪 pic.twitter.com/3jrsdyZD8y — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 12, 2023

Left guard Aaron Banks (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is cleared to play.

For the Browns, they'll be without their starting quarterback as Deshaun Watson was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Quarterback P.J. Walker was promoted from the practice squad and will start against the 49ers ahead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Browns injury report:

QB Watson (shoulder) - OUT

G Joel Bitonio (knee) - OUT

WR Cedric Tillman (hip) - OUT

TE David Njoku (face, hand) - QUESTIONABLE

C Ethan Pocic (chest, knee and foot) - QUESTIONABLE

