How to watch 49ers vs. Buccaneers game live online, on TV

The San Francisco 49ers are back from their bye week, and now a playoff push is critical.

San Francisco currently is third in the NFC West at 4-4 following three-game wins streaks by both the Arizona Cardinals (5-4) and Los Angeles Rams (4-4). The 49ers blew double-digit leads to lose to both Arizona and L.A. earlier this season.

But now's the time for San Francisco to move past the slow start and embark on the late runs it has been known for under Kyle Shanahan, beginning with Christian McCaffrey's expected availability after the star running back returned to practice Monday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Up next is a road matchup at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are second in the NFC South but struggling with key injuries to stars like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

San Francisco won last season's matchup 27-14 at home behind a Brock Purdy masterclass, though the 49ers were in much better form at the time.

So, can the 49ers build on their pre-bye week victory over the Dallas Cowboys? Here's how to watch San Francisco's Week 10 game live online or on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Buccaneers game?

The 49ers and Buccaneers will play on Sunday, Nov. 10.

What time is the 49ers vs. Buccaneers game?

Kickoff time from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 10 a.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Buccaneers Week 10 game live on TV

The 49ers-Buccaneers game will be broadcast on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (color) are expected to be on the call.

Local pregame coverage will begin at 9 a.m. PT with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 1 p.m. PT, again on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Buccaneers Week 10 game

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX mobile app, NFL mobile app