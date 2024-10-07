It's now or never for the 49ers -- and it's only Week 6.

San Francisco already has dropped two games in which it held double-digit leads, losing away to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 then again at home in Week 5 to the Arizona Cardinals. A possible 4-1 record during the lighter part of a brutal schedule has spiraled into 2-3, with the rest of the 2024 NFL season hanging in the balance.

To turn things around will require maximum effort from every single player and coach, with a short week up next as the 49ers will head to Seattle to meet the Seahawks for "Thursday Night Football" action.

Perhaps the primary positive for the 49ers is that the NFC West is not as strong for the time being, with Seattle opening up to a 3-0 start but failing its first real test at the Detroit Lions before being upset at home by the New York Giants.

San Francisco cannot afford a 0-3 divisional start, let alone another loss on its overall record. Here's how to watch Thursday's game against Seattle live online and on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Seahawks game?

The 49ers and Seahawks will meet Thursday, Oct. 10.

What time is the 49ers vs. Seahawks game?

Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 5:15 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers-Seahawks Week 6 game live on TV

The 49ers vs. Seahawks game will be broadcast and streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) are on the call.

Local pregame coverage will begin at 4 p.m. PT with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 8 p.m. PT, again on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Seahawks Week 6 game

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

Mobile app: Prime Video app, NFL mobile app