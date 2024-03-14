Ravens GM hilariously shoots down Deebo-to-Baltimore trade rumor

The 49ers trading Deebo Samuel seems unlikely, but certainly not impossible.

For the Baltimore Ravens, however, acquiring San Francisco's star wide receiver might as well be a fictional tale.

Jason La Canfora of 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore reported on the radio Wednesday that the Ravens reached out to the 49ers inquiring about Samuel's availability in a possible trade, which San Francisco rebuffed.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

With @Ravens creating cap room, some of it could be earmarked for a WR. We heard they reached out to SF about Deebo availability (that's a no, at least for now) and are watching Chargers WR situation closely (1 getting cut or traded). They obviously need edge help also — InsideAccess1057 (@IA1057TheFan) March 13, 2024

In speaking to reporters on Thursday at a press conference for newly signed running back Derrick Henry, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about the team's reported interest in Samuel, which he essentially classified as fiction.

Eric DeCosta body-bagged the Jason La Canfora report regarding Deebo Samuel. pic.twitter.com/Ji8bxs07ou — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) March 14, 2024

“That specific report -- I read 'The Lorax' last week at a local elementary school. I would probably put that report similar to that,” DeCosta joked.

You could say that DeCosta believes the report was as real as Dr. Seuss' newest book, 'Horton Hears a Trade Rumor.'

La Canfora seemingly responded to DeCosta's comments with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter on Thursday.

Thinking out loud but maybe I'll start a story time segment where I read back texts from a habitually-lying general manager over the years. That might be a fun radio segment. Oh where to start ... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 14, 2024

Of course, DeCosta and the Ravens certainly could have checked in with the 49ers about Samuel's availability at one point, but the Baltimore GM is refusing to show his cards just yet.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast