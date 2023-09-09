Report: Kupp placed on IR, out for 49ers-Rams Week 2 clash

We haven't made it to the 2023 season opener yet, but there already are early implications for the 49ers' Week 2 clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams placed star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve with a lingering hamstring injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, citing a source. Kupp will miss Los Angeles' first game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks, along with three more after, Rapoport added.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that Kupp will miss a "minimum" of four games.

Source: The #Rams are placing star WR Cooper Kupp on Injured Reserve to give him time for his hamstring to heal. Not a surprise, as coach Sean McVay acknowledged this was a possibility this week. He’s out four games. pic.twitter.com/MUdocqcE0A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2023

Kupp already was ruled out of Sunday's season opener, and Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters earlier this week that Kupp landing on IR was a "definite" possibility.

He will now miss matchups against the 49ers, a Super Bowl LVI rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals and a Week 4 meeting with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 30-year-old was first injured in a training camp practice on Aug. 1, leaving the field 30 minutes into the workout. He originally was expected to be out for one to two weeks, but ended up missing all three of the Rams' preseason games.

Kupp won the receiving triple crown in 2021, leading the NFL with 145 catches, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, and won NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He was limited to nine games in 2022 with a high ankle sprain.

San Francisco opens its season on the road at the Pittsburgh Steelers before traveling to Los Angeles to face its SoCal rivals. And it looks like the Rams will have to make some offensive adjustments before coming face to face with the 49ers' dominant defense.

