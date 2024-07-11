CMC's old coach lists seven traits that make 49ers star NFL's best RB

There are several on-field virtues that make 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, to many, the best tailback in the NFL.

ESPN recently released how executives, coaches and scouts rank the NFL’s top 10 running backs and McCaffrey, winner of the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, was named the league’s best running back.

A veteran NFL offensive coach that coached McCaffrey, who recently signed a record-setting contract extension with the 49ers, shared what makes the 28-year-old the best at his position.

"He does everything exceptionally," he told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Explosiveness, vision, technique, versatility, great teammate, hardest worker, dedicated in the offseason.

“The only thing holding him back was when he was hurt. But he's exactly how you would draw up a football player."

McCaffrey has proven to be as valuable as anyone on the 49ers – and in the league – after leading the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,023) for San Francisco last season.

The three-time All-Pro running back joined the 49ers back in 2022 after being traded from the Carolina Panthers, who received second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 for the Stanford alum.

"San Francisco made one of the best trades of the decade when they got him [in 2022]," a player-personnel executive told Fowler. "He's perfect for what they do."

Heading into his ninth season, McCaffrey trails only Marshall Faulk (4) with three seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 700 receiving yards.

Considering his skill set and his proven production, chances are McCaffrey will continue to prove why he’s considered the league’s best running back by many -- including ESPN.

