Chiefs' Mahomes sharp in Friday practice before Super Bowl 58

By Peter King, NBC Sports

HENDERSON, Nev. — The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, in a fast-paced and spirited 66-minute session Friday, worked on red-zone, short-yardage and goal-line plays in the fourth and final full practice preparing for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

On a cloudy, breezy 50-degree day at the Raiders’ Intermountain Health Performance Center, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was especially sharp. After one sidearm completion, Mahomes got big congratulations from practice visitor Mike Vick, who played for Kansas City coach Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles for four seasons.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

All in all, it was a good day on the field for the defending Super Bowl champions, two days before they play San Francisco trying to become the first repeat NFL champs in 19 years. The Patriots were the last team to do it, winning in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

“We’ve gotten everything done that we needed to get done,” Reid said after practice. “They've done good work. They've been focused in. I get to see it every day. That's kind of their makeup, whether things are going good or not going good. It starts with Pat and Kelce and Chris Jones and [cornerback L’Jarius] Sneed. The players have maximized what we’ve given them as coaches, and they’ve done a nice job out here.”

No surprises on the injury front for Kansas City. Wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has had a starry 20-catch postseason, got stepped on at Thursday’s practice and had to leave late in the session. He was back, performing as normal Friday. And backup left guard Nick Allegretti, subbing for the injured Joe Thuney (injured pectoral), was with the starting offensive line again Friday. It seems unlikely Thuney will play Sunday, but Reid said: “I wouldn’t count him out.”

The team will have a mock game Saturday in its final tuneup for the 3:30 p.m. PT Super Bowl Sunday, then take a team photo and return to its hotel 30 minutes from Allegiant Stadium. Reid said the team doesn’t plan to change hotels Saturday night, as some teams have done to eliminate any final distractions.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast