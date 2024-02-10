Chiefs hold Super Bowl 58 mock game in final practice walkthrough

By Peter King, NBC Sports

HENDERSON, Nev. — Coach Andy Reid, in the final on-field prep work for Super Bowl LVIII, said his Kansas City Chiefs team “got everything covered that we needed to get covered” in the usual Saturday “Mock Game” practice that has become a staple of his game weeks.

Reid held the final tuneup, lasting for 27 minutes, for the Super Bowl on a sunny, breezy 48-degree late morning; the temperature never got above 50 in Kansas City’s practice sessions at the Raiders’ Intermountain Health Performance Center. The players went through plays installed in Sunday’s gameplan, then took a team photo, then returned to their hotel for about six free hours. Reid said the team would hold customary 7 p.m. night-before-the-game team meetings in its Nevada hotel.

“We’ve got a short day tomorrow with the earlier [3:30 p.m. PT] game. It’s not a night game, which is good. The guys practiced fast. They were accurate with their assignments. I was pleased with what I saw. I think they’re ready to go play.”

Kansas City has ruled out left guard Joe Thuney, who didn’t progress well enough from a three-week-old pectoral injury to be active Sunday. In his place is likely to be backup Nick Allegretti, who also started in the Super Bowl against Saturday four years ago and who practiced as the starter all week at left guard. Other than the loss of Thuney, Reid has a team ready to put its best team on the field Sunday.

Reid said he expected a normal Saturday night of prep, including a tradition he’s had for his 11 seasons as Kansas City’s coach.

“We always finish with a cheeseburger,” Reid said.

