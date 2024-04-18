Reported Aiyuk-Steelers trade rumor dispelled by receiver's agent

Brandon Aiyuk's agent has shot down yet another rumor involving his client and the 49ers' star wide receiver.

Noah Strackbein of All Steelers, part of SI's FanNation network, reported on Monday, citing a team source, that the Pittsburgh Steelers "would be surprised" if they didn't eventually land Aiyuk in a trade.

The report then was discussed by Chat Sports' Chase Senior in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. But Ryan Williams, who represents Aiyuk, refuted the report on Thursday in a response to Senior's video.

"Another 'report' that couldn’t be more incorrect," Williams wrote on X. "Fictional 'journalism' should really stop."

Another “report” that couldn’t be more incorrect. Fictional “journalism” should really stop. https://t.co/jJWOJgNPi0 — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) April 18, 2024

Just days earlier, Williams dispelled a report claiming Aiyuk requested a trade out of San Francisco.

You need better sources. https://t.co/iB7Y6CDcGt — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) April 14, 2024

Aiyuk is seeking a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. A report from NFL Media's Mike Garafolo on March 29 said the 49ers and Aiyuk weren't close to a deal amid a "little bit of a standoff" in talks.

But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that the 49ers haven't entertained any trade talks with inquiring rival teams, indicating they remain committed to working out an extension with their former first-round pick.

Aiyuk, who turned 26 in March, is coming off the best season of his four-year career. He tallied 75 receptions for 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, earning a Second Team All-Pro nod in the process.

