Amari Cooper, Browns were ‘praying' for Jake Moody to miss kick

With the then-undefeated 49ers about to attempt a potential game-winning field goal Sunday, the Cleveland Browns needed a miracle.

And they got it. Jake Moody's 41-yard kick sailed wide right of the uprights -- the rookie kicker's second miss of the day -- and Cleveland walked away with a 19-17 victory that shattered San Francisco's perfect record.

After the game, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper said the win reinforced his faith after his sideline prayers were answered.

"That was on God, 100 percent," Cooper told reporters at Cleveland Browns Stadium after the game (h/t News 5 Cleveland's Camryn Justice). "I talked to a couple of guys after the game because I for sure was praying that he missed it. I don't generally do that, but we needed that one, man. I had to do what I had to do, and I talked to a couple guys ... they all said the same thing, so that definitely strengthened my faith if I'm being 100 percent honest."

#Browns WR Amari Cooper said he and a few other guys said a prayer before the 49ers' would-be game-winning FG attempt.



Despite less-than-ideal conditions and injuries to key players including Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams, the 49ers had a chance to win the game up until the final seconds. Moody took accountability for the missed kick, telling reporters after the loss "it sucks" while expressing hope he'll have a chance to make up for it in the future.

And while 49ers players might have been praying for the opposite outcome on their own sideline, they have their teammate's back.

"For a guy that just got here, having all my teammates tell me, keep my head up, give me a high-five, and a pat on the back that was pretty cool,” Moody said. “I really appreciate all that. Especially them putting their trust in me to make a kick.”

