Raiders' playoff chances drop with Ravens' win over Browns

At this point, the Raiders might need a miracle to make the AFC playoffs.

A day after a crushing 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Raiders' playoff chances took another hit when the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in a thrilling game Monday night.

According to The Associated Press' Josh Dubow, analytics site FiveThirtyEight reduced the Raiders' chances of making the postseason from 21 percent to 15 percent after Baltimore's win.

#Raiders playoff chances drop from 21% to 15% per @fivethirtyeight. — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 15, 2020

The Raiders entered Week 14 as the No. 8 seed, just on the outside looking in on the playoffs. But they've now fallen to the No. 9 seed, behind the Colts, Miami Dolphins and Ravens.

A lot has changed in the span of a week.

After the Raiders beat the New York Jets on an incredible last-second touchdown in Week 13, NBC News' Steve Kornacki projected that Las Vegas saved its season and had a 49 percent chance of making the playoffs.

A week later, those chances are down to 15 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The Raiders finish the 2020 season with home games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins, and a road game against the Denver Broncos. All three contests are must-wins for coach Jon Gruden and Co.

Quarterback Derek Carr was convinced the Raiders wouldn't blow their shot at the playoffs this year like the team did last season. But the results and the numbers aren't looking good for the Silver and Black right now.

Here are the current AFC standings heading into Week 15: