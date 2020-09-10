Trending

NFL season predictions: Can 49ers return to the Super Bowl?

Share
13 photos
1/13

After months of unprecedented developments, a bit of normalcy finally has arrived: The NFL season is here at last. 

Which teams will contend? Which ones will struggle? Who will take home the hardware?

Here are predictions for the 2020 season:

2/13
  1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)
  2. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
  3. Arizona Cardinals (9-7)
  4. Los Angeles Rams (6-10)

My Thoughts:

The 49ers have an even stronger roster than they did last season, and they’ll ride it to a second consecutive division title, clinched with a Week 17 win over the Seahawks. This time, though, it won’t be decided by a matter of inches. Seattle could get off to a slow start, but Russell Wilson will keep the Seahawks’ heads above water before a relatively easy stretch run. The Cardinals build off of last season and clinch the final Wild Card spot in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Rams continue to head in the opposite direction.

3/13
  1. Green Bay Packers (9-7)
  2. Minnesota Vikings (8-8)
  3. Detroit Lions (7-9)
  4. Chicago Bears (5-11)

My Thoughts:

Arguably the worst division in the NFL, it’s anybody’s game. But in the end, Aaron Rodgers proves to be the difference. The Vikings will miss Stefon Diggs, but not as much as they’ll miss former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who leads the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs in his first season as their head coach (more on that later.) Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay prove to be one of the best combos in the league, but too many close losses catch up to Detroit. The Bears open the season with Mitch Trubisky behind center, but by the time they switch to Nick Foles, it’s too late.

4/13
  1. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)
  2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
  3. New York Giants (5-11)
  4. Washington Football Team (3-13)

My Thoughts:

On paper, the Cowboys have as much talent as any team in the league, and this is the season they’re finally able to put it all together. Dak Prescott will capitalize on his enviable collection of pass-catchers, while Zeke Elliot will keep defenses off balance. That combination will lead Dallas to the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, thanks to a narrow home win over the 49ers in Week 15. The Eagles will contend for a Wild Card spot in their final season before salary-cap hell catches up to them. The Giants and Washington Football Team will find themselves picking very high in the 2021 NFL Draft.

5/13
  1. New Orleans Saints (11-5)
  2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6)
  3. Atlanta Falcons (9-7)
  4. Carolina Panthers (3-13)

My Thoughts:

In a normal season with fans in the stands, the Saints would be the NFC’s top seed. But without the benefit of their raucous home environment, New Orleans drops a couple of winnable games that will be regretted later. The Bucs won the offseason, and that’ll translate to a postseason berth, but Tom Brady isn’t the game-changer he used to be. The Falcons should be great on offense and will be in the thick of the wild-card race. In such a strong division, the Panthers will be made to look worse than they actually are.

6/13
  1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)
  2. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)
  3. Denver Broncos (8-8)
  4. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

My Thoughts:

The Chiefs return nearly all of their starters and coaches from their Super Bowl-winning team, and there’s no reason to expect any sort of drop-off. There’s a huge gap between them and the rest of the division. The Broncos were headed for a Wild Card berth, but Von Miller’s injury changes things. The Raiders disappoint in their first season in Las Vegas, whereas the Chargers prove to be one of the pleasant surprises in the league.

7/13
  1. Baltimore Ravens (12-4)
  2. Cleveland Browns (9-7)
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)
  4. Cincinnati Bengals (4-12)

My Thoughts:

The Ravens will stick with the same recipe that worked so well for them last season, but will finish just short of the best record in the conference. Still, they remain one of the four best teams in the NFL. It’ll be a tight race for second place in the division, with the Browns earning a home victory over the Steelers in Week 17 to earn their first playoff berth since 2002. Joe Burrow will show flashes of brilliance amid the typical rookie struggles, but better days are ahead for the Bengals.

8/13
  1. Buffalo Bills (10-6)
  2. New England Patriots (8-8)
  3. Miami Dolphins (7-9)
  4. New York Jets (4-12)

My Thoughts:

It’s the worst division in the AFC, but somebody has to win. The Bills are very sound defensively and should do enough on offense to end the Patriots’ 11-year run atop the division. New England lost too many critical players to contend, but Bill Belichick’s coaching chops and a resurgent Cam Newton will keep things from getting out of hand. Expect the Dolphins to be in a lot of close games. Expect the Jets to be on the wrong end of plenty of blowouts.

9/13
  1. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)
  2. Tennessee Titans (9-7)
  3. Houston Texans (7-9)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)

My Thoughts:

Philip Rivers was the big addition, but it’s the Colts’ rush offense that will lead them to a division crown. Ryan Tannehill will prove last year wasn’t a fluke, and A.J. Brown will establish himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL. Deshaun Watson is tremendous, but he and the Texans will miss DeAndre Hopkins. The Jaguars are the worst team in the league.

10/13

Wild Card Round:


BYE: Cowboys

49ers over Cardinals

Saints over Buccaneers

Seahawks over Packers

 

Divisional Round:


Cowboys over Seahawks

49ers over Saints

 

NFC Championship Game:


49ers over Cowboys

11/13

Wild Card Round:
 

BYE: Chiefs

Ravens over Chargers

Colts over Browns

Titans over Bills

 

Divisional Round:
 

Chiefs over Titans

Ravens over Colts

 

AFC Championship Game:
 

Chiefs over Ravens

12/13

Chiefs over 49ers

My Thoughts:

For only the second time in NFL history, we get a Super Bowl rematch. And just like the first instance, the same team prevails on both occasions. The 49ers will have all of the motivation in the world, but Patrick Mahomes proves to be the difference … again.

13/13

MVP:

Dak Prescott
 

Offensive Player of the Year:

Kyler Murray
 

Defensive Player of the Year:

Nick Bosa
 

Comeback Player of the Year:

Aldon Smith
 

Coach of the Year:

Mike McCarthy

Share

More Photo Galleries

Meet 2023 All-Star Teacher Finalists
Meet 2023 All-Star Teacher Finalists
Redrafting the 2017 NBA Draft: Tatum is clear No. 1. The rest is debatable
Redrafting the 2017 NBA Draft: Tatum is clear No. 1. The rest is debatable
Players with most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB
Players with most championships in NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB
Best photos from raucous Warriors' 2022 championship parade
Best photos from raucous Warriors' 2022 championship parade
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us