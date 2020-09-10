NFL season predictions: Can 49ers return to the Super Bowl?

- Green Bay Packers (9-7)
- Minnesota Vikings (8-8)
- Detroit Lions (7-9)
- Chicago Bears (5-11)
My Thoughts:
Arguably the worst division in the NFL, it’s anybody’s game. But in the end, Aaron Rodgers proves to be the difference. The Vikings will miss Stefon Diggs, but not as much as they’ll miss former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, who leads the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs in his first season as their head coach (more on that later.) Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay prove to be one of the best combos in the league, but too many close losses catch up to Detroit. The Bears open the season with Mitch Trubisky behind center, but by the time they switch to Nick Foles, it’s too late.