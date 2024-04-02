Stockton Kings' Lindsey Harding wins G League Coach of the Year

Lindsey Harding is certified in her inaugural season.

Harding, head coach of the Stockton Kings, was named the 2023-24 NBA G League Coach of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

The best in the West… and the entire G!



First-year head coach Lindsey Harding (@Lindsey_Harding) is your 2023-24 NBA G League Coach of the Year after leading the @StocktonKings to a G League-best 24-10 record in the Regular Season! pic.twitter.com/C0cwGzzvpJ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 2, 2024

Harding was selected for the award by fellow G League coaches and general managers.

The 39-year-old Harding is the first Stockton Kings head coach to earn the award, as well as the first woman and woman of color to do so.

Congrats Coach Harding for earning G-League Coach of the Year with the best record in the G! 🙌 #OurTownOurCrown pic.twitter.com/RtevdpHHsD — Stockton Kings (@StocktonKings) April 2, 2024

In Harding's inaugural campaign, Stockton finished the regular season with the best record in the league at 24-10. The Kings also clinched the Western Conference's No. 1 seed to make its third playoff appearance in Stockton history.

Harding, a Duke product, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft and played in the league for nine seasons -- including time overseas -- before retiring from playing in 2017.

Since 2021, Harding has held head-coaching roles with the South Sudan national women's team and the Mexican national women's team.

Stockton led the G League this season in 3-point percentage (38.3%) and will play the winner of No. 4 Santa Cruz Warriors vs. No. 5 Salt Lake City Stars on Thursday, April 4, at 10 p.m. ET.

Harding will be presented with the award before the game tips off.

Indiana Mad Ants' Tom Hankins and Sioux Falls Skyforce's Kasib Powell finished second and third in voting, respectively.