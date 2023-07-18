Noel, Kings agree to one-year, $3.1M contract, per agent

The Kings and free agent center Nerlens Noel have agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million contract, his agent George Langberg of GSL Sports confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

Noel becomes the 14th guaranteed contract on the Kings' roster and provides them with frontcourt depth behind Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len.

The Kings will be Noel's seventh NBA team. Drafted No. 6 overall by the then-New Orleans Hornets in 2013, Noel was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers a few weeks later as part of a package that brought Jrue Holiday to NOLA.

Since then, Noel has spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

The 29-year-old Noel split time last season between Detroit and Brooklyn, appearing a total of 17 games. He averaged 2.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per contest.

Noel has been linked to the Kings several times over the last few years, so it appears Sacramento finally got its guy.

During the summer of 2021, the Kings reportedly had interest in Noel if Richaun Holmes had departed in free agency. Holmes ultimately signed a contract extension, ending the Kings' pursuit of Noel.

Then, this past February, the Kings reportedly engaged the Pistons in trade talks for Noel before he was dealt to the Nets.

Now, Noel becomes the fourth former Kentucky Wildcat on the Kings roster, joining De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Trey Lyles.