How Kings can clinch top-10 NBA playoff seed on Thursday

The Kings' playoff chase continues with seven regular-season games remaining in the 2023-24 NBA season, but they can secure a postseason spot as early as Thursday.

Sacramento can clinch a top-10 seed in the Western Conference, which would secure at least a play-in spot, with a win over the New York Knicks and a Houston Rockets loss.

Clinch scenarios for Thursday, April 4 ⬇️



Tonight's schedule ➡️ https://t.co/d0dzFUIQ2C pic.twitter.com/zEtjaonvFP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 4, 2024

The Kings' tip-off at Madison Square Garden is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, while the Rockets host the Golden State Warriors at 5 p.m. PT.

Sacramento (44-31) currently holds the West's No. 8 seed and is a half-game back from the Phoenix Suns, who possess the No. 6 seed and final playoff spot that avoids the NBA's play-in tournament.

The Knicks (44-31) have lost three straight games, but recently defeated the Kings in a physical matchup on March 16 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

After experiencing some adversity with injuries to key players such as Kevin Huerter and NBA Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Malik Monk, Sacramento's depth has stepped up and helped power two crucial victories.

But as Kings coach Mike Brown has reiterated in recent days, all of these games down the season's final stretch essentially are "must-wins."

That mindset must continue Thursday in the Big Apple, and if the Kings can get some help from their Northern California neighbors in H-Town, a path to the postseason could be guaranteed earlier than anticipated.