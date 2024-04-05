Jones no-call in Kings' last-gasp loss to Celtics epitomizes season

The Kings have had a rollercoaster 2023-24 NBA season – and the fright and thrills of said ride only intensified Friday night.

As the game clock's final seconds ticked down, De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray had clear game-winning attempts rim out before guard Colby Jones, who attempted a tip-in, took a hit to the face.

No foul was called by NBA referees, ending the Kings’ late resurgence with a last-second 101-100 Celtics win at TD Garden and prompting Sacramento coach Mike Brown to sound off on Friday’s officiating when speaking to reporters.

“Fox got a great look, Keegan had a good look on the follow-up and then Colby gets smacked right in the face with 1.7 [seconds] to go,” Brown told reporters.

Brown claims he quickly called for a foul, only for his remarks to get dismissed.

“And you're yelling, 'Foul, foul,' and they say nobody got hit -- it was just physical, clean basketball,” Brown added. “And that's tough to swallow when you see a guy get smacked like that in the face. That's tough.

“I don't know. Maybe we didn't deserve to win. I'm not sure. We for sure wanted to win. You just got to call the game how it is. I don't know how you miss that one. But we've got to move on and get ready for Brooklyn.”

The Kings, who were evidently missing the 3-point shooting prowess from Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk against the Celtics, are in the midst of a final regular-season road trip littered with inconsistency.

Against the New York Knicks, Sacramento squandered a 21-point lead.

In Boston, the Kings, who erased a late 19-point deficit and earned the chance to win through Fox’s 40-point performance, ultimately failed to keep their second-quarter offensive pace and capitalize on an overall superb defensive showing.

“We were able to fight back,” Fox said. “Obviously, you’d love to walk away with a win, knowing the position that we’re in right now in the standings, but we let that win get away from us.”

Mike Brown and Co., with NBA play-in tournament basketball officially in the forecast after the Houston Rockets’ loss on Friday, are set for stops in Brooklyn and Oklahoma City before a three-game homestand to cap the regular season.

But ultimately, the Kings, with officials caught in the middle, suffered a dramatic last-second loss and clinched a top-10 seed in the Western Conference on the same night, epitomizing the rollercoaster ride Sacramento can’t seem to get off of.