Report: Ellis agrees to Kings training camp deal after standout summer

The Kings have agreed to a contract with rookie guard Boogie Ellis, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday, citing sources.

Undrafted USC guard Boogie Ellis has agreed on a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ellis – who shot 54 percent from 3-point range in Summer League – will compete for an open roster spot in Kings training camp. pic.twitter.com/xQXfQq7JoW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2024

Judging by Charania's verbiage, Ellis' deal likely is an Exhibit 10 deal.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Ellis, 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, was undrafted from USC and signed to the Kings' summer league roster after Day 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft.

As a senior at USC, the 23-year-old averaged 16.5 points on 42.7-percent shooting from the field and 41.8- percent from 3-point range, with 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Ellis will compete for a real roster spot with Sacramento. The rookie has good momentum, considering he was a hustling, two-way sniper during the 2024 NBA Summer League.

Bank is open for Boogie Ellis 🤑 pic.twitter.com/2i3HJT3kTL — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 18, 2024

In five games in Las Vegas, Ellis averaged 11.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, and he flashed tenacious defense. But his shooting, as expected, impressed many, as Ellis shot 54.5-percent on threes and 51.3 percent from the field.

He finished fifth in 3-point shooting percentage during summer league play and averaged 17.3 minutes per game with Sacramento’s second unit.

Ellis going undrafted stunned many, considering his Trojans teammate Bronny James -- objectively much more of a project -- was selected 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Kings, however, were glad to pick Ellis up because of his collegiate résumé.

In two years at Memphis and three at USC, Ellis averaged 13 points on 38.4 percent shooting, with 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

He was an All-Pac-12 selection during his -- and the conference’s -- final two years as a Trojan.

Ellis brings the Kings' roster to 13 players ahead of training camp. Even if the guard doesn't crack the main team, he should find opportunities as a two-way or G League prospect.

it will be a surprise if Boogie Ellis will not get a two-way contract. He has all the tools to help his team on both ends. Ellis has NBA material and showed it in Las Vegas. He definitely can play. #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/XMi79Ejnpc — Christos Tsaltas (@Tsaltas46) July 21, 2024

Ellis definitely has the tools to help an NBA team at some point. The Kings are banking on it being them.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast