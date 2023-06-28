Here is Victor Wembanyama's official height, per the San Antonio Spurs

Is he 7-foot-2? 7-foot-4? What about 7-foot-5?

The mystery surrounding Victor Wembanyama's height has been officially clarified. Now that the French star has been drafted No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs, the team on Wednesday announced Wembanyama's official measurement.

Wembanyama's official height is 7-foot-3 1/2 inches, but that is without shoes, the Spurs said Wednesday with measurements following NBA guidelines.

In shoes, that would come out to the 7-foot-5 range, which reportedly was the case in February 2023.

The NBA had listed him at 7-foot-4 in the league's guide in the build-up to the draft in Brooklyn, New York, but that figure was not based off an official measurement.

Wembanyama did not participate in the draft combine in May due to league commitments with Metropolitans 92 in France. He would've been the tallest player measured at the event, just barely passing Purdue's Zach Edey, who came in at 7-foot-3 1/4 inches. Edey, though, returned to school for another season.

Free agent center Boban Marjanovic is currently the tallest player in the NBA at 7-foot-4, per the league's official measurement.

In terms of wingspan, Wembanyama's reported 8-foot measurement would make it the longest in the NBA, with Marjanovic and Mo Bamba (Los Angeles Lakers) coming in at 7-foot-10.

Considering he's only 19, it might feel safe to presume there's still more room to grow.

The first ten picks in the 2023 NBA Draft have been selected.