Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area to celebrate Women's Empowerment Month

SAN FRANCISCO – In celebration of Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Rakuten, and the WNBA expansion team coming to the Bay Area in 2025, the Golden State Warriors and NBC Sports Bay Area announced that the team’s contest against the New York Knicks on Monday, March 18 at Chase Center will be broadcast by all female-talent.

NBC Sports California Oakland A’s play-by-play announcer Jenny Cavnar and ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson will call the game. NBC Sports Bay Area reporters Laura Britt, Kerith Burke, and Zena Keita will host the pre and postgame shows during the broadcast. Former WNBA and Stanford Women’s Basketball player Jayne Appel-Marinelli and sports broadcaster Kylen Mills will host Dubs Talk Live, which will air immediately following Warriors Postgame Live. The entire broadcast will feature various guests including Golden State WNBA President Jess Smith and Rakuten Rewards Chief Marketing Officer Dana Marineau.

The Warriors will celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month, presented by Rakuten, during the team’s first home game of the month on Wednesday, March 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks. All fans in attendance will receive a Women’s Empowerment Month t-shirt designed by female-owned Bay Area clothing company Oaklandish.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s live pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m., with the Warriors vs. Knicks matchup beginning at 7 p.m. Postgame coverage begins immediately following the conclusion of the matchup. Authenticated subscribers can stream the live coverage on the NBC Sports app and NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Cavnar was named NBC Sports California’s Oakland A’s primary play-by-play announcer on Tuesday, February 13, becoming the first woman in MLB history to serve as a primary play-by-play voice. Entering her 18th year in Major League Baseball, Cavnar spent the last 12 years in Colorado, where she became the first woman to win the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) Colorado Sportscaster of the Year Award in 2021. In addition to being a five-time Emmy Award winner, Cavnar made baseball history in 2018 as the first woman to call play-by-play for a Major League Baseball game in 25 years. Cavnar also calls men’s and women’s college basketball on FS1 and PAC 12 Networks.

Robinson is an award-winning host and basketball analyst for ESPN. She has covered the WNBA for 15 years and served as an analyst for the Atlanta Dream. Prior experiences include coverage on the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four, and the WNBA Playoffs, Finals, and Draft coverage. Robinson has received numerous awards and honors, including the Dawn Staley Excellence in Broadcasting Award in 2018 and the Mel Greenberg Award in 2021. Currently, Robinson also works in the non-profit space after founding Rising Media Stars, a mentorship training program for women of color who aspire to obtain careers in sports broadcasting. Prior to her career in broadcasting, Robinson played four seasons of college basketball at Wake Forest University.

