TJD shares his ‘I belong,' ‘Welcome to NBA' moments in rookie season

Trayce Jackson-Davis has experienced a lot during his rookie season with the Warriors, ranging from overtime thrillers and winning streaks to tragedy and short minutes.

But as his inaugural season continues, Jackson-Davis has time to reflect on how certain moments have shaped him more than others.

In talking to 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” on Friday, the 24-year-old shared the moments he realized he belonged in the NBA while also being new to facing the league’s top-tier talent.

“I think the [Boston] Celtics game, the first time we played them, was really my ‘I belong’ moment," Jackson-Davis told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. "Just being able to go in there and make an impact on the game and being able to close that. I think they still have the best record in the NBA.

“Getting that block on Jaylen Brown, getting that dunk in overtime, and then helping tip the pass out to [Chris Paul] so Steph could hit that rainbow three. I thought that was like, ‘If you play hard, then you definitely have a chance.’ ”

Jackson-Davis finished that 132-126 overtime win with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds (four offensive) in 29 minutes.

And as the rookie recalled, No. 32 was everywhere.

Jackson-Davis has emerged as a key piece of coach Steve Kerr’s rotation, playing 18.8 minutes per game over Golden State’s last four contests.

The Indiana product has adapted to the NBA quickly but still has humbling moments to look back on.

“My ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment was playing Luka Dončić," Jackson-Davis explained to Willard and Dibley. "But a player that I always wanted to play against was LeBron [James]. Playing LeBron at Chase Center, being able to experience that. I thought that was really surreal.”

James and Dončić are two of the league’s biggest names, and both were winners over Jackson-Davis in the Warriors' first matchups with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Golden State’s home Jan. 27 matchup with Los Angeles, in particular, was a double-overtime thriller, where James posted 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, presumably leaving Jackson-Davis in awe.

Alongside other young Warriors like Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, Jackson-Davis is doing all he can to help Golden State make an NBA playoff push in a crowded Western Conference while developing his game.

Forty-nine games into his career, Jackson-Davis feels as comfortable as ever, helping the Warriors win 14 of their last 20 games.

“At the beginning of the year, things were a little quick speed-wise," Jackson-Davis admitted to Willard and Dibley. "[I] was just trying to slow down, slow down in the game. But now, I feel like when I get in, I belong out there. The coaches do a really good job with the development… and put me in positions to succeed. I just continue to work and let God take care of the rest.”

