Steph offers sly warning to Draymond about golf etiquette

Draymond Green received a lesson in golf etiquette from one of his longtime Warriors teammates.

Commentating on TNT's broadcast of The Match golf tournament Thursday at the Wynn Golf Club, Green was alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson as they faced off against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

As Thompson lined up for a key put on one hole, Curry walked over to an unsuspecting Green and instilled in him some golf wisdom, while jokingly warning him he'd receive a technical foul for breaking one of the unwritten rules.

Steph had to teach Dray about golf etiquette 😂#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/GdaywARcPi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2023

"Another thing too, is watch your shadow," Curry told Green. "So you don't want your shadow to be in his line so you just draw a straight line here ... you don't want to get a technical foul out here."

Green finished the 2022-23 NBA season with 21 technical fouls, the most of any player. The fiery forward was suspended for one game after receiving his 16th tech back in March.

After agreeing to a four-year, $100 million contract with the Warriors on Friday, Green will remain by Curry and Thompson's side for the foreseeable future, with plenty of opportunities to hit the course again.

