Steph would have ‘hard time' playing for bottom-feeding Warriors team

Believe it or not, there is one scenario where Steph Curry can see himself playing for a team other than the Warriors.

However, it doesn't appear likely.

Curry, in an exclusive interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, was asked about his Warriors future and if he would remain committed to his "Warrior-for-life" aspiration if it meant playing with bottom-of-the-league Golden State teams at the end of his career like NBA legends Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki did with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, respectively, at the end of their careers.

"It’s tough, right? I’ve always said I want to be a Warrior for life," Curry told Spears. "At this stage in my career, I feel like that’s possible. And you can still be a competitive, it doesn’t mean you guaranteed the championship. It doesn’t mean winning. Winning is always a priority, but obviously you’re realistic. It doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen if you stay the course. You need to shake things up and keep reimagining what it looks like to evolve with what league is at right now, with where some of these talented teams are now.

"I’m taking it one step at a time to be honest. I think that’s the only way that will protect my happiness. Also, it allows me to enjoy being myself when I’m out there playing. And I’ll continue to make the decisions that are best for me and for my career at the end of the day when it comes to just the imagination. I want to win. Let’s put it this way, it’s a longwinded way of saying that it if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that. But I don’t think that’s going to be the reality."

As Curry points out, a scenario in which the Warriors -- with him still on the roster -- are not competing year in and year out does not seem likely. Team owner Joe Lacob won't let that happen.

However, if there is a scenario where the Warriors, similar to the 2019-2020 NBA season where they posted a league-worst 15-50 record, are a bottom-feeding team, Curry might be playing elsewhere.

But rest assured, the Warriors will do everything they can to extend their championship window as long as Curry continues to play at a high level.

