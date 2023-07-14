Steph aims to achieve rare American Century Championship goal

Steph Curry has accomplished a lot in his life and as a professional basketball player, but there's one goal away from the hardwood he'd like to accomplish soon.

While speaking to reporters before the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev., which will air Friday through Sunday on NBC Bay Area, The Golf Channel and Peacock, the Warriors superstar revealed what he's aiming for while competing in the golf tournament.

"Honestly, I feel like the way I'm approaching and where I feel my game is I have the game to win it now," Curry said. "It's just a matter of can you do it? I can say it all I want to. I finished fourth twice I think. So it's in there. It's a matter can I put it together for 54 holes and balance the fun and the focus that you need to have to play all three rounds and play great.

"So my goal has always been to try to do it as an active NBA athlete. I got a few more years left to do it. We'll see how it goes."

The PA announcer had jokes during Steph’s intro 😂 pic.twitter.com/cEU41QJj9J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2023

When basketball icon Michael Jordan participated in the popular competition, he vowed to eventually win after retiring from the NBA. For Curry, though, he'd like to be crowned American Century king while still being able to return to the court three months later with the Warriors.

Only one active athlete has won the inaugural tournament: NHL superstar Mario Lemieux in 1998.

But it's Steph Curry, nothing is ever out of the picture when it comes to the four-time NBA champ. Plus, as history writes, a good performance at the summer golf tourney from Curry has transferred over to success with his daytime job.

"Yeah, because that means that I probably -- I don't know if I'm following the pattern right, but last year we won a championship, and I had probably three weeks before I came here, which it's a quick turnaround," Curry said. "The year prior, I had plenty of time to kind of knock the cobwebs off and play a little bit more before I came up here. I like that cycle. Don't win a championship in the league, play well here, then go back and win another championship out there on the court.

"Hopefully I can manifest that for the next, what, 11 months; that would be awesome."

Curry is the 3-point god, a four-time champ, nine-time All-Star, two-time league MVP and one-time Finals MVP. Soon, he'd like to add one more accolade to that list -- or at least one more.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast