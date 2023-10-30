Report: 76ers agree to trade James Harden to Clippers in blockbuster

James Harden finally is getting his wish.

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported late Monday night, citing sources.

Wojnarowski reported the the Clippers are sending veterans Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round draft pick, two second-round picks, a pick swap and a future first-round pick from a third team to the 76ers for Harden, forward PJ Tucker and center Filip Petrusev.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Sixers are acquiring Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple draft picks and a pick swap for James Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/fSOkgO5xd3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

Wojnarowski also reported the 76ers are waiving veteran guard Danny Green to open a roster spot.

Harden has been pushing for a trade to the Clippers for months, but the two teams had been unable to come to an agreement on the proper compensation for the former NBA MVP.

Harden exercised his $35.64 million player option this offseason under the assumption that 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey would trade him. But no deal materialized, angering the 10-time NBA All-Star.

During a shoe tour in China, Harden blasted Morey, calling him a "liar" and stating he'd never play for the executive again.

Harden didn't play in any preseason games as he awaited a trade and has yet to play this season, though he was on the 76ers bench for their game on Sunday.

Once the trade becomes official, Harden will join fellow former All-Stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

The Warriors and Kings will get plenty of chances to see Harden early in the 2023-24 season.

Golden State and Los Angeles play each other three times in the span of two weeks -- Nov. 30 at Chase Center, Dec. 2 at Crypto.com Arena and Dec. 14 again in LA.

The Kings and Clippers play each twice during that same span, with the first matchup coming on Nov. 29 in Sacramento and the second coming on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles.

Harden isn't the player he was during his Houston Rockets tenure, but the Clippers appear to be adding another proven scorer and playmaker.

Last season with the 76ers, Harden averaged 21.0 points and 10.7 assists in 58 games while playing alongside NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

The Clippers will be Harden's fifth NBA team after stints with the 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden, 34, was born in Los Angeles, so this will be a homecoming for him.