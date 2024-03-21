Warriors shatter NBA record with odd scoring feat vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors made NBA history in their 137-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at Chase Center.

Golden State scored 137 points against Memphis with just two made free throws, breaking the previous record of 126 points on two or fewer free throws set by the 1979-1980 Los Angeles Lakers. (h/t Reddit user u/nowhathappenedwas)

Team Date Points Golden State Warriors 3-20-2024 137 points Los Angeles Lakers 3-28-1980 126 points Phoenix Suns 11-14-2022 112 points Golden State Warriors 1-30-2016 108 points Phoenix Suns 3-20-2007 108 points New York Knicks 1-25-1977 108 points San Antonio Spurs 11-20-1999 106 points Phoenix Suns 11-24-2013 104 points Chicago Bulls 3-13-1973 104 points New Orleans Jazz 11-19-1977 103 points Stats via Stathead.com

The Warriors previously accomplished a similar feat eight years ago when the infamous 73-9 squad scored 108 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 30, 2016, with just one free throw.

The feat shouldn't be that surprising given Golden State (36-32) averages the seventh-most points per game (118.6), but the 25th-most free-throw attempts (20.8) per game in the NBA this season.

