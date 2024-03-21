Trending
Warriors shatter NBA record with odd scoring feat vs. Grizzlies

By Taylor Wirth

The Warriors made NBA history in their 137-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at Chase Center.

Golden State scored 137 points against Memphis with just two made free throws, breaking the previous record of 126 points on two or fewer free throws set by the 1979-1980 Los Angeles Lakers. (h/t Reddit user u/nowhathappenedwas)

TeamDatePoints
Golden State Warriors3-20-2024137 points
Los Angeles Lakers3-28-1980126 points
Phoenix Suns11-14-2022112 points
Golden State Warriors1-30-2016108 points
Phoenix Suns3-20-2007108 points
New York Knicks1-25-1977108 points
San Antonio Spurs11-20-1999106 points
Phoenix Suns11-24-2013104 points
Chicago Bulls3-13-1973104 points
New Orleans Jazz11-19-1977103 points
Stats via Stathead.com
The Warriors previously accomplished a similar feat eight years ago when the infamous 73-9 squad scored 108 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 30, 2016, with just one free throw.

The feat shouldn't be that surprising given Golden State (36-32) averages the seventh-most points per game (118.6), but the 25th-most free-throw attempts (20.8) per game in the NBA this season.

