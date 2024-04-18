Dunleavy, Kerr keen on CP3 returning to Warriors next season

Chris Paul's future with the Warriors very much is in question.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, two days after Golden State’s lopsided loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, the Warriors’ brass indicated its desire to retain the 38-year-old guard, who has no intention of retiring, for the upcoming season.

“Yeah, I mean, I think overall I was really pleased with Chris having him on this team this year what he gave us in the locker room, on the court, off the court,” Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy said.

"I think admittedly he probably wished he had a larger role and could help the team a little bit more, but I think moving forward because of his production and the guy can still do it and what he means to winning and all that stuff, we certainly have interest in bringing him back.

“But like the puzzle stuff, we got to look at and figure out and see and there's definitely a viable path to do that, but we're not really down the road yet of like specifically what we can and can't do.”

Paul arrived in Golden State following a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards, which involved the departure of guard Jordan Poole.

The 12-time All-Star, who earned $30.8 million for the 2023-24 season, remains on the Warriors’ 2024-25 payroll, although with a non-guaranteed $30 million contract that becomes guaranteed in June.

Despite Golden State having the option to shop around the veteran guard – and his sizable salary – it’s unlikely the Warriors’ decision-makers will turn to a scenario without Paul next season.

The future Hall of Famer is an invaluable rotation piece in coach Steve Kerr’s scheme.

“Yeah, I mean, with Chris, like everything, everything,” Kerr told reporters. “He's one of the most professional guys I've ever been around. The sacrifice that he made to come off the bench.

“The sacrifice to, for the first time in his career, not only come off the bench, but at times play 18 minutes like the other night.

“For a Hall of Fame guy to do that and not complain, but actually do the opposite and be encouraging to the rest of the guys on the bench, and to the coaches, and to collaborate and go through the entire season and he was incredible. I feel lucky to have coached him and I hope I get to coach him again next year, but we'll see how it all plays out.”

As Golden State’s dynasty continues to age, one would think the franchise’s decision-makers would explore possibilities to opt for a younger supporting cast.

But the questions surrounding Golden State’s most experienced player have been answered: Dunleavy and Kerr want Paul back in a Warriors jersey next season.

