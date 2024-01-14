How Draymond is helping Warriors on bench with ‘chance' to return soon

Draymond Green can have a positive impact on the Warriors both on and off the court.

The veteran forward recently had his indefinite NBA suspension lifted and has been cheering on his teammates from the bench as he continues to ramp up with the goal of returning to the floor soon.

Green, one of the Warriors' vocal leaders, was on his feet providing support for a Steph Curry-less Golden State team for most of the 129-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

In speaking to reporters after the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr discussed how impactful Green has been on the bench since re-joining the team.

"Draymond's a huge help on the bench, he talks to guys during timeouts, during the game," Kerr said. "He's got a great sense of the game and personnel. He was talking to [Jonathan Kuminga] about how to guard certain guys, which direction to send them. So Draymond is a huge help and I look forward to getting him back on the floor."

Prior to Saturday's game, Kerr provided an update on Green's return to play and shared there's a chance Green could return to the court for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum or Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

"He's been working out every day," Kerr told reporters pregame. "I talked to him this morning, he said he's coming around and feeling good, so there's a chance he could play in Memphis or in Utah."

While the Warriors are benefitting from Green's presence on the bench, there's no doubt he will be more impactful when he returns to the floor.

And after missing the Warriors' last 16 games and counting, Kerr's struggling squad needs Green back now more than ever.

