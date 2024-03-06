Warriors make NBA history with bounce-back win after 50-point loss

There are bounce-back wins and then there's what the Warriors did Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Three days after an embarrassing 52-point loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, the Warriors rebounded with an impressive 35-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per Sportradar, the 125-90 win is the biggest by an NBA team immediately following a loss of at least 50 points.

The Warriors, with a completely healthy roster for the first time in three months, jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead over the Bucks, and despite Milwaukee making a third-quarter push, Golden State put enough resistance, sealing the win with a dominant 32-9 fourth quarter.

Steph Curry led the way with a game-high 29 points, while Jonathan Kuminga added 20 points in the win. Rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 15 points off the bench and was a plus-20 in 19 electric minutes off the bench.

The win moves the Warriors 33-28 and vaults them back into ninth place in the Western Conference, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The Warriors will have a chance to build on their big win when they take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Chase Center.

Golden State has a chance to stack wins with its next three games coming against the Bulls and then back-to-back contests against the San Antonio Spurs. If the Warriors can sweep the trio if games, the loss to the Celtics will be a blip on the radar as they make their push up the Western Conference standings.

