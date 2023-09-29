Giants infielder Thairo Estrada wins 2023 Willie Mac Award

An otherwise frustrating day for the Giants was highlighted by an annual ceremony near and dear to the organization.

Giants infielder Thairo Estrada was awarded the 2023 Willie Mac Award before Friday's series opener against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Oracle Park.

Your 2023 Willie Mac Award winner, Thairo Estrada 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BKyI1N6ruU — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 30, 2023

Estrada is the 46th Giants player to win the award and joined a list that includes current teammates Wilmer Flores (2022), LaMonte Wade Jr. (2021), Mike Yastrzemski (2020) and Brandon Crawford (2016).

No one more deserving than Thairo 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vGuNgvZOfj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 30, 2023

"First of all, I want to say thank you," Estrada said through interpreter Erwin Higueros. "I feel privileged and honored to receive this award. I want to thank the staff, my teammates and most of all you fans. Because of you, I play really hard on the field. I feel very honored, thank you very much."

Estrada has been one of the Giants' best all-around players this season and leads all position players with 4.0 Wins Above Replacement while batting .274/.318/.423 with 14 home runs, 49 RBI, 23 stolen bases and a 103 OPS+.

He stepped up as a leader on and off the field in an otherwise frustrating season for the Giants and inspired teammates with his unrelenting style of play.

Estrada quickly has become a fan favorite and now has earned his place in Giants history.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast