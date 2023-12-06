Report: Yankees acquire Giants target Soto in trade with Padres

One of the Giants' potential trade targets appears to be off the board.

MLB Network's Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the San Diego Padres have agreed to trade superstar slugger Juan Soto and Trent Grishman to the New York Yankees.

The trade between the Yankees and Padres sending Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to New York is now completed. The teams to make it official some time tonight. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 7, 2023

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan later reported, citing sources, that the Padres will receive right-handed pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Randy Vasquez, Jhony Brito and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Sherman added that the players involved in the trade were being notified Wednesday evening, and more details will be available at a later time.

Soto was believed to be one of the Giants' trade targets this offseason, but was unlikely to land in San Francisco due to the Padres likely not wanting to trade the star outfielder to an NL West division rival.

The 25-year-old is one of, if not the best hitters in MLB and will become a free agent after the 2024 season, where he is expected to receive a contract upwards of $450 million.

San Francisco pursued Soto at the 2022 trade deadline before he was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Padres. Soto is unlikely to work out a contract extension with the Yankees in 2024, as is the case for most Scott Boras clients, which means the Giants could have another crack at acquiring the perennial star next offseason in free agency.

