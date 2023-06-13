Report: Giants to face Cardinals in 2024 Field of Dreams game

The Giants and St. Louis Cardinals reportedly are set for a dream-worthy matchup next season.

When San Francisco visits St. Louis in 2024, one of their games will be the return of MLB's Field of Dreams showcase, the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Tuesday. Per The Chronicle, final details for the event will be announced this week.

The Chronicle previously reported there were "strong rumblings" the Giants were in the running to participate in the special contest, and that it was expected to be held at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala. -- former home of the Birmingham Black Barons, who Willie Mays played for in the Negro Leagues from 1948 to 1950.

MLB's first two Field of Dreams games were held in 2021 and 2022, inspired by the 1989 baseball film "Field of Dreams" and held in Dyersville, Iowa, on a specially built field next to the site of the movie set.

After two successful games between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, and the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, respectively, there unfortunately won't be a Field of Dreams game this season due to an $80 million development project underway at the location.

But Giants fans might want to start planning a trip to Alabama in the meantime.

It isn't the "heaven" of Iowa depicted in the classic movie, but it will be incredibly serendipitous if the Giants play in Alabama next season in the Field of Dreams game -- a fitting homage to the legendary 92-year-old Mays, whose contract was purchased by the New York Giants in 1950 just two years after he and the Barons appeared in the final Negro League World Series.

And while the Giants and Cardinals have had many matchups over the years, their reported 2024 showcase could end up being the most memorable.



