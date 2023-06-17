Brebbia, Flores placed on IL after Giants' thrilling win

LOS ANGELES -- The wildest win of the season proved to be somewhat costly for the Giants.

A day after a 7-5 thriller at Dodger Stadium, the Giants put right-hander John Brebbia and infielder Wilmer Flores on the injured list. Both got hurt during Friday's game, with Brebbia straining his lat and Flores fouling a ball off his left foot and suffering a contusion. To fill the roster spots, the Giants activated Alex Wood -- who will start Saturday -- and called up Tristan Beck to add depth to the bullpen.

Brebbia was the opener Friday and pitched a scoreless first that included a strikeout of Mookie Betts. But when he came back to the dugout, he told trainer Dave Groeschner that he felt something was wrong. An MRI revealed a Grade 2 strain.

"It's really disappointing, for John and for us," manager Gabe Kapler said. "He's a pretty reliable dude at the back end of our bullpen and also, how many games has he opened for us? He's been an absolute pro. It's really disappointing for John. He's a really important part of what we're doing around here and we all love him."

Flores seemed to get good news initially, as there was some fear on Friday that he might have broken a bone in his foot. He went down after the foul ball but stayed in the game and hit a crucial two-run homer.

"I feel like I just threw my hands at it and didn't use my legs at all," Flores said of the homer.

The Giants also brought Keaton Winn to Los Angeles but did not activate the right-hander. They had some other moving parts before the second game of the series but got good news on J.D. Davis, who feels much more stability in his ankle and hopes to be available off the bench for the rest of this series.

