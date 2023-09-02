Belt hilariously imagines career not playing at Oracle Park

Former Giants first baseman Brandon Belt has a special relationship with Oracle Park.

A love-hate relationship.

For as many home runs as the left-handed slugger hit in San Francisco, there were plenty of fly balls that did not clear the wall due to the nature of the ballpark. Belt was "Oracle'd" plenty of times throughout his 12 seasons with the Giants.

Belt joined former MLB players A. J. Pierzynski, Adam Jones, Erik Kratz and host Scott Braun on the latest episode of the "Foul Territory" podcast, where he was asked what his career stats would look like had he played his entire career in Toronto with the Blue Jays and not San Francisco.

"I tell the guys this all the time, and I don't think there's anybody that disagrees with me. I'd probably be the first player in the Hall of Fame while he was still playing," Belt joked. "San Francisco is just a graveyard of a field."

Despite how frustrating hitting at Oracle Park was for Belt at times, the Giants and their home ballpark forever will hold a special place in his heart.

"Honestly, I don't know. I can't say anything bad about playing for the Giants and playing at [Oracle] Park, it was really a huge part of my life for so long," Belt added. "I absolutely love it, I have nothing bad to say. They changed my life over there. But it was definitely not a hitter's park, but it's something you can't go out there and pay attention to it too much, you have to go play your game because that's just the hand you're dealt."

Belt might not have hit as many home runs as he thought he deserved, but does have the second-most Splash Hits (10) in Oracle Park history, behind none other than Barry Bonds (35).

His favorite home run he hit into McCovey Cove shouldn't surprise you.

"I think the most important Splash Hit I got was No. 69," Belt said. "We were on 68 for like two years and I hit 69 and I think Denard Span hit 70 like two days later, so we didn't even get to enjoy it for that long."

After a frustrating, injury-riddled final season with the Giants in 2022, Belt signed a one-year, $9.3 million contract with the Blue Jays last offseason. In 95 games with Toronto, Belt is batting .253/.372/.475 with 16 home runs and 38 RBI with a very impressive 133 OPS+ in 316 at-bats.

While Belt certainly enjoys the hitter-friendly confines of Rogers Centre, the back of his baseball card forever will be highlighted by the two World Series championships he won with the Giants.

