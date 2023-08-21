Phillies player shows Little League spirit with pencil bat

Summer vacation isn't over just yet, but Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott brought some back-to-school vibes to the diamond for the MLB Little League Classic.

Stott stepped into the batter's box with a bat designed like a pencil against the Washington Nationals on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa. The lumber featured an eraser up top, a black handle that represented the lead and a "2/HR" mark instead of the typical "2" on a No. 2 pencil.

Bryson Stott is using a pencil shaped bat in the MLB LLWS classic game ✏️🔥 pic.twitter.com/iDgQrpGpCT — IG | bullpencoach (@thebullpencoach) August 20, 2023

Stott didn't stop there when it came to custom equipment for the contest. He sported special cleats that incorporated the Little League teams from Henderson, Nev. (Stott is from Las Vegas), and Media, Pa., which is just outside of Philadelphia. He had a chance to meet kids from both teams on Sunday, as Phillies and Nationals players got to explore the Little League World Series action throughout the morning and early afternoon.

"That was really cool," Stott said. "It was awesome to be able to see both those teams in person and connect with some of the kids."

Stott wasn't the only one to have some fun with the designs at the Little League Classic.

Phillies star Bryce Harper used a Phillie Phanatic bat, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm had a Liberty Bells bat that paid homage to his "I love this place" mantra and Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses swung a crayon bat.

buddy muscled a single with a crayon



🇲🇽 @JoeyMeneses3 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/nBhJxvmge0 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 21, 2023

The Nationals held on for a 4-3 victory over their NL East foes, leading to another Little League tradition: a postgame handshake between teams.