A's outfielder Rooker earns AL Player of the Week for power outburst

Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker has been rewarded for his recent production at the plate.

The 29-year-old earned AL Player of the Week honors for the week of April 29 to May 5, where he went 7-for-16 (.438) with six runs scored, a double, three home runs, four walks, a stolen base and seven RBI.

Rooker's red-hot burst also included a two-homer performance in Oakland's 20-4 blowout win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. After connecting for two blasts in the same inning, Rooker joined Mark McGwire as the only players in A’s history to hit two homers in a single inning, and he also became the first Athletic since McGwire to collect five RBI in an inning.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Brent Rooker hits a 447-foot blast 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tuIynCxoU3 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 5, 2024

Rooker's second homer of the inning 👀



The A's have scored 10 runs in the third 💪 pic.twitter.com/6msiMBnyNi — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 5, 2024

Amid his recent hot streak, Rooker on Saturday said he feels good at the plate and is seeing the ball well -- the fruits of his hard work in the cage.

Brent Rooker reflects on his recent success at the plate, including Saturday’s two-homer game ⬇ pic.twitter.com/bbrFhfAFMV — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 5, 2024

Before the A's game against the Texas Rangers on Monday at Oakland Coliseum, manager Mark Kotsay expressed optimism that Rooker is reaching his full potential after a slow start to the 2024 MLB season.

Mark Kotsay believes Brent Rooker is playing to his full potential after receiving AL Player of the Week honors 👏 pic.twitter.com/S2nlpVgvX9 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 7, 2024

"We knew the potential, obviously, coming into the season with the success he had last season," Kotsay told reporters. "I think the majority last year, you know, there might have been a coupleof-weeks stretch where he was out of the middle of the order, but for the most part, I think he hit that middle of the order last year for us and did a really good job.

"So, seeing the week that he had, having it recognized nationally for the second time in two years says a lot about Rook and what he's been able to do on a personal level and then obviously for us as a club."