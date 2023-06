For all the concerns back in June and July, the 2020 MLB season ended up being a (mostly) resounding success.

The number of opt-outs ended up being pretty low and the list consisted nearly entirely of veterans who are well down the back nine anyway. While multiple teams had early-season COVID-19 issues, the league got a handle on it and nearly made it the final two months of the season without a positive test. After 57 days and nearly 200,000 tests with negative results, MLB incredibly had to pull Justin Turner out of Game 6 because of a positive, just the 92nd of the year.

The 60-game season ended just in time, and while it was strange at times, we ended up with the best team in each league in the World Series, with some thrilling October games, breakout stars and the end of a 32-year drought. The season was worth it, but now the attention turns to the Hot Stove, with the hope that 2021 is a bit more normal. Before the offseason rumors start flying, here's an early look at how we stack up all 30 teams heading into 2021.