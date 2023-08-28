Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., bottom center, ends up on the turf as guards wrestle down two fans who approached him as he took his spot in the field for the bottom of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies.

A bizarre scene broke out during Monday night's Braves-Rockies game in Denver.

Before the bottom of the seventh inning at Coors Field, two fans ran into right field and made contact with Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., who wound up being knocked to the ground amid the craziness.

A fan first ran over to Acuna Jr. and hugged him. As multiple security guards were trying to get that fan off of Acuna Jr., a second fan came darting toward the four-time All-Star.

Acuna Jr. stuck out his arm in an apparent attempt to keep the second fan away from him and as a security guard stepped in to separate the two, Acuna Jr. was knocked to the ground.

While the two fans were being escorted away by security, Acuna Jr. appeared to exchange words with them.

Acuna Jr., who hit his 29th homer and recorded his 60th stolen base earlier in the night, remained in the game following the incident.

Multiple fans in Colorado ran onto the field and tangled up with Ronald Acuña Jr. in right-center before being detained by security. pic.twitter.com/jaFxadmm8v — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 29, 2023

"You don't want to see that happen, I know that, because you don't know what those people can do when they come out there," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters postgame. "So it's a scary situation."

In the next half-inning, Acuna Jr. singled and stole his 61st stolen base. He ended his night with a bases-clearing double in the ninth, finishing 4-for-5 with five RBIs, one walk and two steals in a 14-4 Braves rout.