WNBA releases schedule for Valkyries' inaugural 2025 season

The Valkyries' inaugural 2025 WNBA season is right around the corner, and now we know when and where the Bay Area's newest team will play its games.

The league released the schedules for all 13 teams on Monday, with the Valkyries kicking off their first season at home against Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:00 p.m. on May 16 at Chase Center.

Valkyries fans, mark your calendars! 🗓️



Our 2025 schedule is here and we can’t wait to tip off our inaugural season. Let’s take flight, together. #JointheAscent@aboutKP | 2025 Season pic.twitter.com/ICQCYNE5MV — Golden State Valkyries (@wnbagoldenstate) December 2, 2024

After opening up their inaugural season with two games at home against Los Angeles and the Washington Mystics on May 21, the Valkyries travel to New York for two games against the defending-champion Liberty and Bay Area native Sabrina Ionescu, who will play her first game in the Bay on June 25.

Golden State's rookie coach Natalie Nakase will face off against her former team the Las Vegas Aces, led by reigning league MVP A'ja Wilson and NorCal native Chelsea Gray, for the first time on June 7 at Chase Center.

The Valkyries also will face off against other WNBA stars such as Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever on June 19 and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky on June 27 at Chase Center.

Golden State will participate in the WNBA's expansion draft on Dec. 6, where its inaugural roster will begin to take shape.