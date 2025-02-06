The Golden State Valkyries have added key experience to the roster.

Golden State on Thursday announced it signed veteran guard Tiffany Hayes, giving coach Natalie Nakase a trusty hand.

The Valkyries have signed



The Valkyries have signed @tiphayes3! pic.twitter.com/ITOeWqppik — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) February 6, 2025

The deal is expected to be a one-year, $200,000 contract, per Spotrac.

"Tiffany is a dynamic scorer who can change the momentum of a game in an instant," Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin said in a statement. "Beyond her on-court impact, she brings an infectious energy and selfless approach that elevates everyone around her.

"Her willingness to contribute in any way needed, combined with her defensive intensity and scoring ability will add another important piece to what we're building here in the Bay Area.”

Hayes, 35, has 12 years of WNBA experience, her first 10 being spent with the Atlanta Dream after being the No. 14 overall pick in 2012. While there, she made the All-Rookie team in her debut campaign, then developed into a sturdy two-way player.

In 2017, she earned her first and only All-Star nod to date, while making the All-WNBA first team in 2018.

She left Atlanta for the Connecticut Sun in 2023, still averaging double-digit points and shooting well. Hayes then left for the Las Vegas Aces, turning in a Sixth Woman of the Year campaign after averaging 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on a solid 50/40/71 shooting split.

"Having coached Tiffany last season in Las Vegas, I know firsthand the impact she brings both on and off the court," Nakase said. "Her versatility, intensity, and ability to score will be invaluable as we build our team's identity. She's also an exceptional mentor who understands what it takes to play, and succeed, at the highest level."

Hayes had been protected by Las Vegas in the Valkyries' expansion draft, though free agency allowed the organization another route to bring in the player. Former Aces guard Kate Martin is also on Golden State's roster.