SAN FRANCISCO – The Valkyries put up a good fight against the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty but fell in a thrilling 81-78 loss on Wednesday night at Chase Center.

It was a highly anticipated homecoming for Liberty star and Bay Area native Sabrina Ionescu, who was born in Walnut Creek and attended Miramonte High School in Orinda. But Ionescu struggled to shoot the ball, making just one of her 11 field-goal attempts through 29 minutes.

That didn't matter for the Liberty, however, as New York star Breanna Stewart was aggressive early and put on a show.

The Valkyries were hot from beyond the arc early, knocking down six 3-pointers in the first quarter. But they made just six more in the remaining three quarters.

SIX first-quarter threes & Ballhalla is LOUD. pic.twitter.com/PBFwTVUFtA — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) June 26, 2025

A monster fourth quarter from guard Kate Martin helped the Valkyries rally back late and nearly pull of an upset, but even her four fourth-quarter treys weren't enough against the reigning champs.

The Liberty improved to 11-3, while the Valkyries fell to 7-7 on the 2025 WNBA season.

Here are the takeaways from the loss:

Hangin' with the champs

The Valkyries outscored the Liberty 32-29 in the first quarter, were outscored 17-11 in the second, and then each team scored 18 points in the third.

Then it all came down to the final 10 minutes.

New York entered the final frame with a 64-61 lead, but Martin kept Golden State alive. Martin, who had two points at the half and seven after the third quarter, knocked down four huge clutch 3-pointers to get the Chase Center crowd on its feet.

Martin finished with 14 points in the quarter and 18 points total on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and 4 of 10 from downtown.

Both teams' largest lead was six points.

And despite Martin's big fourth quarter, it just wasn't enough in the end to surpass the defending champs.

Sabrina’s homecoming

Ionescu couldn't help but recognize how special it was to return to the place where it all began for her.

While speaking to reporters after shootaround Wednesday morning, she said she was looking forward to seeing young girls and fans in the stands because it was exactly what she was doing just a few years ago -- sitting in the seats at Oracle Arena in Oakland cheering on her idol and mentor Steph Curry and the Warriors.

As expected, dozens of fans, family and friends arrived early to watch Ionescu warm up. Young fans with "I love Sabrina" signs were scattered around the arena, and Ionescu took several minutes after her pregame routine to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Sabrina Ionescu hanging out with some friends and family before tonight’s Liberty-Valkyries game. pic.twitter.com/te96UF5wjY — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) June 26, 2025

But the hype didn't transfer into the game for Ionescu.

Aside from a technical free throw late in the first quarter, she missed all five of her shot attempts through the first half. She didn't score her first field goal until the 9:00 mark of the fourth quarter. That wound up being her only field goal of the game.

Ionescu finished with 11 points after going 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, with seven rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes.

Stellar Stewie

Ionescu wasn't the only one with a friendly reception from the opposing crowd Wednesday night. That's what comes with being a two-time WNBA MVP and six-time All-Star.

And boy, did she play like it.

Stewart entered Wednesday's game averaging 20.8 points in 31.2 minutes through 13 games this season. She had 21 points in 18 minutes of the first half against the Valkyries.

Golden State mostly shut her down in the second half, as Stewart had just two more points in second-half action. But the damage already had been done, as the 30-year-old forward finished the game with 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field and 2 of 4 from downtown, with 10 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes.