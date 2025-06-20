BOX SCORE

SAN FRANCISCO -- All eyes were on Caitlin Clark as she made her Chase Center debut Thursday night against the Valkyries, but not for long.

The Valkyries took advantage of an "off" shooting night from Clark, helping their 88-77 comeback win over the Indiana Fever.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

It was Golden State's sixth home game inside what quickly has become a hostile environment for opponents, but Thursday was different. Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, received loud cheers before, during and after the game.

But Ballhalla didn't back down. Not even close. And neither did the Valkyries, as they fed off the contagious energy of their home crowd. Indiana led by as many as 13 points, but the Valkyries brought it within one in the fourth quarter.

And it was back and forth from then on.

Tiffany Hayes had a huge fourth quarter, scoring eight of her 14 points in the final frame.

Indiana scored just 18 points in the fourth quarter, and Golden State outscored the Fever 33-18 in the fourth.

Here are the takeaways from the win:

A fourth-quarter battle

It ain't over 'til it's over.

The Valkyries started the game off strong, taking an early 7-2 lead within the first two minutes of the game. But the Fever outscored them 19-5 the rest of the first quarter to take a 21-12 lead into the second.

The momentum remained with Indiana as it led Golden State by as many as 13 points. Golden State never regained the lead ... until midway through the final quarter.

Everything changed in the fourth as a strong performance from Hayes shifted the momentum in the Valkyries' favor.

The Chase Center crowd was electric all throughout the fourth quarter, as the fans and players fed off each other's energy.

Golden State outscored Indiana 17-15 in the third quarter and 33-18 in the fourth to pull out the impressive comeback victory.

Clark’s Bay Area debut

Clark arrived in the Bay Area on Wednesday and had dinner with Valkyries guard Kate Martin -- her former teammate at Iowa. It was Clark's first time ever in San Francisco.

The next day, she was warming up inside the arena that one of her biggest idols, Steph Curry, calls home. She took a few minutes while speaking to reporters pregame to shout out Curry for all he's done for the game of basketball, particularly for shooters like herself.

A few moments later, she took the court for her pregame warmups as a swarm of fans waited to watch the show. After her pregame warmups, Clark took at least 10 minutes to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

Caitlin Clark getting that Steph Curry treatment here pregame, as several fans arrived early to watch her warm up.



It’s her first time ever in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/XWQmeXZYQn — Tristi Rodriguez (@tristi_r14) June 20, 2025

Once the game started, it took Clark nearly 16 minutes to score her first points inside Chase Center. And while it usually just takes her one or two to get going, she never quite found her rhythm Thursday night.

Clark finished with just 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field and 0 of 7 from 3-point range, with seven rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes. Her 11 points matched her season low this year.

Bench steps up

With just one starter in double digits, the Valkyries' bench did their part to contribute Thursday.

Chloe Bibby led the way off the bench for Golden State, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting and 2 of 6 from downtown in 24 minutes.

Tiffany Hayes added 14 points, three rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes off the bench. Laeticia Amihere contributed 10 and Martin finished with nine.

The Valkyries' bench outscored the Fever's 45-17.