Watch Hammon's moving message to new Valkyries coach Nakase

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon had a touching message for her former assistant Natalie Nakase, now the new coach for the Golden State Valkyries.

In an emotional video posted on the Aces Instagram account, Hammon explained Nakase's huge impact on the franchise.

“Natalie has been a huge part of everything we do,” Hammon said. “All the day-to-day, the interactions, the conversations, work. You know when you see somebody, and you spend so much time with someone just hours and hours and hours, you really get to know somebody…

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Her basketball knowledge has added tremendously to the success we’ve had.”

Nakase was an assistant in Las Vegas for the past three WNBA seasons, helping turn the Aces into a dominant franchise, winning consecutive championships in 2022 and 2023.

Hammon explained that Nakase’s mentality will serve her well in her new role leading the WNBA’s newest franchise, which will begin playing in 2025.

“She’s just had a really big hand in everything we’ve done offensively, defensively, chemistry with the team,” Hammon said. “She’s somebody who wants to be in the bunker. And I think that kind of mentality with the coach is huge.

“Obviously, I learned stuff from her, and I hope she learned stuff from me that she can carry into that [role]. She’s going to be a great head coach because of her care factor, her perfectionism and [her] laugh. We laugh a lot in staff meetings. So, she’ll be missed but good things ahead for her.”

The new Valkyries coach has plenty of admiration for her former boss as well, Nakase explained to Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike during Friday night's Warriors preseason game broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Coming off back-to-back championships in our first two years, that’s pretty special,” Nakase said. “But more importantly, it was the Becky Hammon era, she was able to make people feel comfortable, she coaches with her heart. And I’m just kind of lucky to have had those experiences.”

The 44-year-old Nakase brings a wealth of professional experience to the table, having also served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers before her time with the Aces.

With Golden State owner Joe Lacob wanting the new franchise to become a perennial WNBA contender, Nakase appears up for the challenge.

Still, she will never forget her time with the Aces and neither will Hammon.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast